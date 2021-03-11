RM1,000 reward for reporting electricity theft, meter tampering

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has decided to reward up to RM1,000 to people who blow the whistle on electricity theft and meter tampering affecting Commercial and Industrial Users.

SESB (Asset Management) senior general manager Ir Norhizami Abu Hassan said SESB had approved a policy of providing remuneration to informants in an effort to curb electricity theft and meter installation tampering cases (KUPM).

He said the remuneration will involve information involving meter installation tampering on Commercial and Industrial Users only and did not apply to domestic consumers.

He added the informants should be specifically members of the public who are not affiliated to SESB, whether permanent or contractual employees.

“The rate of remuneration is set at five percent of SESB’s total claims to KUPM offenders with a maximum of RM1,000,” he said here today.

Members of the public with information can lodge the report directly to SESB Electricity Theft Prevention Task Force (PTKE) at 088-282 778, 282 779, 282 771.

Norhizami said the safety of informants are guaranteed and informants should contact the Zone Manager, Area Manager and Branch Manager only.

“The information will be channeled by the Zone Manager, Area Manager or Branch Manager to the PTKE Secretariat for further action,” he said.

He said payment of remuneration will be made after the KUPM case is proven and completed and SESB obtains the full claim from the party guilty of tampering with the SESB meter installation.

He also revealed that SESB is currently working with the Energy Commission to bring all 33 existing cases for prosecution under Section 37 of the Electricity Supply Act 1990 amendment 2016.