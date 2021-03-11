Sawit Kinabalu, Sedia collaborate in beef, bird’s nest production

KOTA KINABALU: Sawit Kinabalu Group (SKG) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sabah Economic Development Investment Authority (Sedia) towards fostering commercialisation of Kinabalu Beef and Borneo Premium Edible Bird’s Nest, which are the latest productions by Sawit Kinabalu.

Witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hj Hajiji Hj Mohd Noor, the MoU was signed by Bacho Bin Jansie, Group Managing Director of Sawit Kinabalu Group and Datuk Seri Panglima Hj Hashim Bin Paijan, President and Chief Executive of the Sabah Economic Development Investment Authority (Sedia).

Sawit Kinabalu strives for business diversification, and with the signing of this memorandum, Sawit Kinabalu will move forward and implement the commercialisation of its livestock business plan, said Bacho.

This development programme covers producing processed Premium Halal Kinabalu Beef and Borneo Premium Edible Bird’s Nest which will be carried out in Sedia’s Sabah Agro-Industrial Precinct (SAIP) Phase 4, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Factory.

According to Sedia, one of the main objectives of this MoU is to establish and record the understanding and arrangement between Sawit Kinabalu and Sedia, as a platform for the working relationship towards a strategic collaboration in making SAIP a centralised agriculture industrial park dedicated to agro-processing and halal production in Sabah.

Hashim is hopeful that this collaboration will encourage other corporations to follow suit, making SAIP the preferred agriculture industrial park in Sabah.

The 185-acre SAIP is envisaged as a centre of excellence in agro-biotechnology, optimising the state’s biodiversity and abundant natural resources to produce higher value-added food and specialty products based on botanicals, aquatic plants and animals. The precinct provides an integrated production line facility and laboratory facilities for investors, especially start-ups, to develop and process agro-based products, neutraceuticals and biopharmaceuticals. Early stages of SAIP development also included an Administration and Incubation Centre, Post-Harvest Collection and Handling centre, Herb Manufacturing centre, and controlled-environment farming greenhouses.

Phase 4 of SAIP development had been completed on January 7, 2020, and has added a Cosmetics and Personal Care Manufacturing Facility, 20 units of SME lots, a storage building, and net houses for Controlled Environment Farming.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to comply with Good Manufacturing Practices, Secure Food Certification Scheme (MeSTI) and Halal certification.

Under the terms of the MoU, both Sawit Kinabalu and Sedia will cooperate and combine their expertise, resources and facilities, as well as provide continuous efforts in order to achieve the goals and strategies of both establishments.

During the ceremony, Sawit Kinabalu presented its contribution in the form of 113 television sets to the Chief Minister’s Department to facilitate the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and be used in the Main Operational Centre for Sabah Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force and 112 vaccination centres.

The sponsored televisions were presented by Bacho to State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Hj Safar Untong.

Also present was Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.