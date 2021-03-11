SMART Traffic Light System reduces travel time by 48 pct in Kuching, says Lee

KUCHING (March 11): Traffic lights in Kuching upgraded with the SMART Traffic Light System have managed to reduce travel time by as much as 48 per cent during peak traffic, said Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

During his visit to the Public Works Department (JKR) Traffic Command Centre at Mile 4 here today, Lee was informed that 55 out of 146 traffic lights in Kuching have already been upgraded with the Sydney Coordinated Adaptive Traffic System (SCATS), otherwise known as the SMART Traffic Light System, to provide safe movement at intersections for vehicles and pedestrians.

The biggest advantage of the SCATS system is its ability to reassign the green times (of the traffic signal) for vehicles in real time and a versatile manner.

To assess the effectiveness of the SMART Traffic Light in Kuching, a preliminary study was carried out on pilot routes to evaluate the actual reduction in travel time after the upgrade.

The study included junctions at Jalan Green, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Batu Kawa, Jalan Rock and Jalan Song. The average reduction achieved for the peak times is about 48 per cent, which means that a previously 20-minute trip will now only take 10 minutes to reach the destination.

He said it was crucial that existing infrastructure such as traffic lights be equipped with intelligent technologies.

“By integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into existing systems such as the traffic light, the machine will be able to learn from the environment and make its own decision to achieve optimum operations such as reducing traffic congestions while also save humans from such complex tasks,” he said.

For each cycle, the detectors at the stop-line measure the traffic volume and how closely packed the traffic is. After analysing such data from each junction, the SCATS algorithm will then determine and assign the most suitable green times as based on calculated fairness.

Speed remains the biggest contributor to road collisions in Sarawak that have resulted in injuries and fatalities, he added.

He said managing speed limits through enforcement, good infrastructure design and advanced mobility solutions should be a priority in contributing towards efficient and safe transportation services in the state.

Lee, who was briefed on the operation of JKR Kuching Traffic Command Centre and the proposed way forward in respect to the future traffic development and management in Sarawak during his visit, extended his appreciation to his ministry, Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), JKR, Residents, local authorities and other ministries involves for their relentless efforts in working towards the completion of this project.

He also stressed that it was important place focus on public education and raise awareness among the people on road safety.

“It is important to instill good and fundamental driving habits to keep the driver, passengers and other road users safe,” he said.

Also present were Ministry of Transport permanent secretary Datu Buckland Bangik, Kuching Resident Sherrina Hussaini, SMA project client representative Alexander Chu, and JKR Kuching Division assistant divisional engineer Bong Yan Phing.