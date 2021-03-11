S’wak readies funds to buy Covid-19 vaccine, second phase of vaccination to be launched next month

KUCHING (Mar 11): Sarawak has set aside funds to buy the Covid-19 vaccine in case the federal government’s supply is insufficient for the state to achieve its target of completing its vaccination plan in August this year, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said in a press statement today that the move to acquire the vaccine for the state was being led by the State Vaccinatination Advisory Group, which is headed by Datu Dr Andrew Kiyu of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak.

“We have told KL of our plan and target to complete our vaccination programme by this August. But then again, our plan and target depend on the supplies we get.

“And toward this end, our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has set aside funds for us to buy the vaccine if the supply is going to be an issue,” he said, without disclosing the amount of money the state was allocating for the endeavour.

Uggah, who is the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said the group led by Dr Andrew was currently in talks with expert groups in Kuala Lumpur on the matter.

“They will at the same time explain the vaccine’s efficacy and effectiveness. We want the experts to do this because, as politicians, we have no locus standi to do so,” he said.

He pointed out that the state aimed at launching the second phase of the vaccination programme next month but this again, was subject to the availability of vaccines from Putrajaya.

He said the second phase, which is targeted at people above 60 and those with comorbidities, would be a massive and complex exercise as it involved vaccinating some two million people in Sarawak.

“They will include expatriates and both legal and illegal foreign workers. It is going to be a problem if the later are not vaccinated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah said Sarawak’s success in vaccinating more than 13,000 frontliners so far has earned praises from Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaludin.

He said Khairy, who is the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, had expressed his admiration during a zoom meeting two days ago.

“We are now the number one state in the nation in terms of the numbers of frontliners already vaccinated. This indicates our programme, arrangement and machineries on the ground are efficient and effective.”

Sarawak aims at completing its vaccination in August this year, some five months ahead of the national plan.