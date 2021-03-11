Take advantage of bubble to boost domestic tourism — Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) wants Malaysians and local tourism companies to take advantage of the Targeted Tourism Bubble opportunity to boost domestic tourism.

Its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the “bubble”, which allows travel for tourism between states that come under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) from today, would indirectly open up space and opportunities for businesses in the sector to return to full operations.

“Certainly this can be the beginning of a new chapter as a catalyst for the industry to rise again, further helping the survival of the workers involved in the tourism sector chain,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Nancy said MOTAC was also grateful to the government for allowing direct activities for the creative industry in RMCO and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) zones.

The activities include official government programmes, television, music, arts, dance, theater, musicals, comedy, cultural and heritage performances involving attendance of 50 per cent of the audience with strict adherence to Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Nancy also reminded the public not to be complacent and adhere to the SOPs set when participating in tourism and cultural activities.

“Let us work together and continue to pray that the local tourism and culture industry does not have to go through difficult times with the closure of activities because the negative impact on the economic chain of those involved and the country is very deep,” he said.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a press conference yesterday had announced the bubble and allowing music, arts and cultural activities subject to strict

SOPs.

As for the bubble, one of the conditions is that the tourists must utilise a tour agency registered under MOTAC.

Use of private vehicles is not allowed. — Bernama