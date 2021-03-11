Teacher intake interviews for Sabah, S’wak public university graduates

PUTRAJAYA: Interviews for Sabah and Sarawak-born public university graduates for the 2020 teacher intake will be conducted on the third week of next month (April) at the latest.

The Education Service Commission said in a statement today that only graduates who obtained approval from the University Senate or graduated before or on August 18, 2020 will be called up for the interviews.

The commission said graduates who graduated after the deadline will be considered for the 2021 intake while the interview method will be announced soon.

“Candidates involved are urged to prepare and always check the commission’s official website and social media to obtain updated information regarding the interview,” the statement read. – Bernama