Wong: Resolving people’s dissatisfaction towards govt among focus of newly-launched PSB task force

SIBU (March 11): Resolving the people’s dissatisfaction, particularly among the Chinese community towards the government, will be among the focus of the newly formed Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Central Region Task Force.

Party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said that the task force, which was launched today, would like to find out why the Chinese community has been supporting the opposition instead of the government all these years.

He opined that if there has been a discrimination or unfair treatment, these shortcomings must be rectified to ensure that the Chinese community can be a happier community in the state.

“Nation building is a shared responsibility. It is placed on the shoulders of every race, all community working together harmoniously.

“If you have a sense of anxiety, a sense of alienation, it is not good for nation building. It may lead to racial polarisation and all that,” he said at the launching of PSB Central Region Task Force at PSB Bawang Assan office today.

The Central Region Task Force members are PSB Dudong branch acting chairman Kong Tze Ling, Pelawan branch chairperson Kapitan Datuk Janet Lau, Bukit Assek branch acting chairman Ting Kee Nguan, potential candidate for Pelawan constituency Dr Low Chong Nguan, potential candidate for Bukit Assek constituency Dr Ling Sien Ngan, and members Lau Chung Lii, Chin Su Meng, Wong Hie Ping, and Penghulu Chan Bak Yaw.

He said the task force through their town hall sessions would give the people the opportunity to voice out their feelings and the shortcomings.

“From there, we will find solution to rectify whatever inadequacy there are at the moment, so that we would create a happier society and a more stable society,” he said.

He also said that the task force, which comprised of professionals from multiple disciplines would address problems and issues faced particularly by the urban communities.

He said the task force would conduct an in-depth study on all of the issues and propose solutions to rectify all of the inadequacies.

For Sibu, Wong said studies on some of the issues or problems are already progressing such as traffic jam problems and flood mitigation plan.

“We have engaged consultants to study the problems and they have come up with a plan to rectify the problems and they also provided the estimation cost for the projects as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wong said PSB is working out a plan to revive the economy which has been badly affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that the party is not just concerned about development, but also the livelihood of the people especially those affected by Covid-19.

“Out team is working an entire plan and how to implement all those programmes to revive the economy, how to keep the economy going, how to save lives, how to save jobs and businesses.

“Most important of all, how to we can put food on the table of every family that is affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.