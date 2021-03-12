11 men arrested for allegedly counterfeiting own Covid-19 test results to enter Sarawak

KUCHING: Eleven male suspects were arrested by the police for allegedly counterfeiting their own Covid-19 rT-PCR test result documents to enter the state between March 7 and 12.

Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Supt Maria Rasid said investigations are currently being carried out under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

“All of the suspects were arrested around Kuching. Currently, eight of them have been released on police bail while the other three suspects who were arrested today are still under lock-up,” said Maria during the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) press conference on daily Covid-19 updates today.

She added that two police reports were lodged by the SDMC secretariat on March 6 and 8 on the allegations.

Maria further said police have also seized a handphone and a few SIM cards from one of the suspects for investigation.

“We will charge the suspects in court as soon as our investigations are complete,” she added.

Meanwhile, the department is advising the public to not counterfeit the Covid-19 rT-PCR test results as it may endanger public health.

“The people should be more responsible by not counterfeiting the result documents. Laboratories or health premises which are allowed to issue these documents are also advised to not produce documents with fake results,” she added.

She added that such irresponsible acts could derail the nation’s fight against the pandemic, especially if a Covid-19 patient is positive but his or her documents showed otherwise.

The public are also urged to notify the Ministry of Health if they have come across suspicious documents relating to the Covid-19 rT-PCR test result documents.