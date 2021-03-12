120 army, air force personnel receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING (Mar 12): A total of 120 personnel from the Malaysian Army and Royal Malaysian Air Force stationed around Kuching received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this morning.

First Infantry Division commander Major-General Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa said a total of 7,020 doses of the vaccine arrived in Kuching yesterday (March 11) under Phase 1 of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) immunisation programme.

“Under the first phase, priority will be given to the army medical personnel and soldiers who are stationed in the red zones and along the country’s border,” said Dzulkafli to a press conference at the Penrissen Army Camp’s Dewan Bukavu this morning.

He also said the vaccines have already been flown to Sibu, Bintulu and Miri where a similar immunisation programme will be held today.

“This programme is aimed to create a herd community against the pandemic in our country,” said Dzulkafli, also received his first dose alongside Malaysian Third Infantry Brigade commander, Brigadier General Datuk Azhar Ahmad.

Dzulkafli was representing the Eastern Field Command commander Lt-Gen Dato Mardzuki Muhammad to witness the immunisation programme.

Also speaking was Azhar Ahmad who thanked the government and the leadership in ATM for the vaccines.

“After this immunisation programme we will continue to safeguard and assist the government to break the infection chain of the Covid-19 virus in the country,” he said.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a total of 3,500 ATM personnel in Sarawak would receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Under the first phase, it is estimated that 35 per cent of the ATM personnel in Sarawak will be vaccinated.

Soldiers who are currently tasked at the country’s border posts will only receive their vaccines once they have returned to their respective bases under the second phase of the programme.