14 villagers arrested for drugs

KUCHING: Fourteen men aged between 21 and 38 years old were arrested for being involved in drug-related activities at Kampung Bilis, Sadong Jaya on Wednesday.

Kota Samarahan District police chief DSP Sudirman Kram who confirmed the arrest said one of the suspects was also caught with 3.1g of syabu.

“All the suspects also tested positive for syabu,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that the 14 men were arrested at a house in the village between 11.30am and 2.30pm.

The house was targeted for the raid based on information received and police surveillance.

The suspects are being detained at the Kota Samarahan District police headquarters, and will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

One of them, a 26-year-old who was caught in possession of the drug will be investigated under Section 12(3) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.