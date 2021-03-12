25 years’ jail, cane for raping 11-year-old girl

KOTA KINABALU: A man was jailed for 25 years plus one stroke of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for raping an 11-year-old girl three years ago.

Judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim imposed the sentences on Aliamat Dullah, 59, after finding him guilty to a charge under Section 376 (2) (e) of the Penal Code.

The offence carries a jail term of up to 30 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The accused was convicted of raping the victim at an unnumbered house in Papar in May 2018.

The prosecution had called 12 witnesses to testify against the accused and the court had ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the accused on October 2, 2020.

The court ordered the accused to serve his jail term from the date of his arrest on July 25, 2019.