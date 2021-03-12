57 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 57 new positive Covid-19 cases, one death, and 88 recoveries today (March 12).

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 57, bringing the cumulative total to 53,793 cases. One death case was recorded today, namely in the Kinabatangan district,” he said.

“Today, a total of 88 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 52,634. A total of 509 patients are receiving treatment, namely 179 people in the hospital and 330 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 15 and six people require ventilators,” said Masidi, who is also Local Government and Housing minister and Finance Minister II.

Masidi said Keningau and Ranau each recorded 10 new Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in a single Sabah district yesterday, followed by Kudat (seven), Kota Kinabalu (six), Tawau (five), Kalabakan (three), Nabawan (three), Putatan (three), Kota Belud (two), Penampang (two), Kunak (two), Sandakan (one), Papar (one), Beluran (one), and Tambunan (one).

He said no new cases were found in Kota Marudu, Tuaran, Kinabatangan, Tenom, Lahad Datu, Telupid, Pitas, Kuala Penyu, Semporna, Sipitang, Beaufort and Tongod, and no new clusters have been reported on March 12.

He added that Ranau and Putatan district changed from yellow to orange zone.

Masidi said of the 57 Covid-19 positive cases yesterday, a total of 42 cases (73.7%) were from close contact screening, eight cases (14%) from symptomatic screening, three cases (5.3%) were from existing cluster screening, and four cases (7.0%) were from other categories.

He said the total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospital is 644 units, the Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) have a total of 3,767 units and the total beds at Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) or prison remains at 490 units.

He said this brings the total bed capacity to 4,901 units, and the percentage of bed usage was 10.39% today.

When it comes to the Sabah State vaccination statistics, Masidi said to date, a total of 1,938 people have received the daily dose 1 vaccine injection, taking the cumulative total to 20,970 people.

On the Sabah Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food basket assistance distribution, Masidi said a total of 285,065 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.