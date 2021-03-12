Almost 250,000 individuals vaccinated against Covid-19 as of March 11

KUALA LUMPUR (March 12): A total of 249,909 individuals had received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said Selangor had the highest number of vaccine recipients at 29,208, followed by Sarawak (28,212), Kuala Lumpur (25,190) and Sabah (20,411).

“In Perak, 21,160 individuals have been vaccinated, [followed by]Johor (19,559), Pahang (19,314), Kedah (15,834), Kelantan (15,339), Terengganu (13,070), Pulau Pinang (12,608) and Negeri Sembilan (10,801).

“Melaka [has]7,126 individuals [vaccinated], [followed by]Perlis (6,006), Putrajaya (3,733) and Labuan (2,338),” he said through an infographic posted on his Twitter account today.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme launched on Feb 24 aims to provide immunisation for free to the people in Malaysia, locals and foreigners alike. — Bernama