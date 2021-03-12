‘Black hole’ case will continue on March 16, Chong scheduled to testify

KUCHING (March 12): The ‘black hole’ civil suit case involving the plaintiffs Sarawak State Government and the Sarawak Financial Authority and defendant Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen will continue next Tuesday, with Chong to testify.

The High Court Friday has set new trial dates for the ‘black hole’ trial, which will be held on the morning of March 16, and in the afternoon on March 17 and 19.

Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai set the dates after the cross-examination of the defendant’s first witness, Lee Chai Sieng, 53, a senior interpreter working at the High Court here.

It is understood that the witness was involved in translating and certifying an article from Sin Chew Daily for news where Chong insinuated that RM11 billion had gone missing from the state coffers.

The court, at the end of cross-examination, questioned the witness as to why she declined to certify the translation from the state attorney’s side but certified the translation provided by the defendant’s side.

The witness told the court that she acted in accordance with the instructions of the court officer and only informed the defendant of the procedure or steps to be taken if the defendant required translation.

Chong, who is also Kota Sentosa assemblyman and Stampin MP, will be the second defendant’s witness called to testify in the civil suit.

The trial of the case was scheduled to take place from March 1 to 12.

The plaintiffs were represented by Sarawak Legal Adviser Dato Sri JC Fong, State Legal Officers Mohamad Adzrul Adzlan, Oliver Chua and Voon Yan Sin while Chong is defending himself and assisted by his lawyer Michael Kong.

Chong is being sued for defamation by the Sarawak government and State Financial Authority (SFA) for using the term ‘black hole’ to insinuate that RM11 billion had gone missing from the state coffers.

His allegation was published in Sin Chew Daily News, Malaysiakini and in leaflets distributed by him and the DAP, and also published in The Rocket.

As a result, the Sarawak government and SFA filed a defamation suit against him at the High Court here.

The case is of significance as it will set the precedent that governments can sue individuals for defamation.