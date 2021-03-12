Bomba extinguishes flames outside bank in Saratok

SARATOK (Mar 12): Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) attended to a call of fire outside two bank premises here this morning.

According to Saratok Bomba Chief, Nazry Mohamat said that the first distress call was received from a member of public at 4.59 a.m. about a fire outside Agro Bank, which was followed by another similar call at Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) a while later.

When his men arrived at Agro Bank located about five kilometres away, the flames outside the premise and the automated teller machine (ATM) vestibule were still blazing, Nazry said.

As the flame was still small, his men easily extinguished it in a few minutes using a portable fire extinguisher, he added.

Nazry said that his men did not rush to BSN as they were informed that the fire had died out by itself, nevertheless when they went there to check, they noticed burnt sign at the back of the building.

They had yet to ascertain the cause of the fires as investigations are still being carried out, he added.