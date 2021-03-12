Decision on ‘Allah’ usage in line with constitution, says DAP’s Abdul Aziz

KUCHING: The decision by the High Court in allowing Christians nationwide to use ‘Allah’ and three other Arabic words in their religious publications for educational purposes is in accordance with the Federal Constitution, said Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Stampin chief Abdul Aziz Isa.

In welcoming the ruling, he said freedom of religion is contained in Article 11 of the Federal Constitution which states that every person has the right to profess and practise their religion and, subject to Clause 4, to propagate it.

“Religious freedom is absolutely protected even in times of threat to public order. There is no such power to restrict religious freedom under Article 11 of the Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the use of the word ‘Allah’ by Christians has never been an issue outside of Peninsular Malaysia.

Citing his multi-racial and multi-religious family as an example, Abdul Aziz said he comes from a family of two religions, Islam and Christian, and the use of ‘Allah’ in prayers has never been a problem for anyone.

“My mother was an Anglican before she embraced Islam to marry my father. I have been raised by my maternal grandparents who are still Anglicans. We still celebrate their birthdays, we sing carols during Christmas, and attend family weddings from both sides.

“My family recites prayers in Iban and use the word ‘Allah Taala’, and yet my Islamic faith has never weakened,” he said.