Denying party hopping claim, Mas Gading MP says he will sail on with DAP

KUCHING (Mar 12): Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol has dismissed claims that he will leave the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and switch his allegiance to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ruling government.

Refuting the allegation in a statement today, he said he will remain with the opposition party and he will not switch camps.

“The recent rumours that I will (party) hop to support the PN government is not true. I am a DAP and Pakatan Harapan (PH) representative and will continue to serve the constituents I represent, especially in Mas Gading.

“I am involved in politics not for personal interest, but I am responsible for those who sent me to Parliament and they are the constituents of Mas Gading,” he said.

Mordi, who wrested the seat from Progressive Democratic Party in the 2018 general elections, believed that those who had party-hopped could have done so due to funds for Members of Parliament (MP).

He said the MP fund was meant for elected representatives of the government of the day instead of the opposition.

He felt that it could be a factor in why some of his counterparts had decided to switch camps.

“This is a serious issue that needs to be addressed. The existence of the backdoor government today is the result of the selfish and greedy attitude of some parties.”

Because of the change of government in February last year, Mordi said Mas Gading became an opposition seat and the MP fund for the seat was withdrawn.

Regardless of the political instability in the country, he said the DAP had sailed in an unwavering manner while holding steadfastly to its political principles.

“I have more confidence in the DAP ship that I have been sailing on all these times. Although the DAP ship is not fancy, it sails with honesty, justice and trust.

“Together with 41 other DAP MPs, we will continue to hold firmly to the principles of the party’s struggle and defend the mandate given by the people,” he said.

Last month, Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong had quit Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and pledged their support for PN’s government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.