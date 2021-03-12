Don’t speculate High Court’s decision on use of word ‘Allah’ — Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has called on all parties not to speculate or interpret the High Court’s decision yesterday over the use of the word ‘Allah’ by Christians.

Hamzah in a statement yesterday said all parties should respect the country’s legal and judicial process.

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) took note of the decision made by the High Court on the matter brought up by Sarawak native Christian, Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill, against the ministry.

“In this case, the MOHA will decide on the follow-up action from the legal aspect, after receiving the written judgment from the High Court here,” he said.

Yesterday, the High Court here ruled that Christians across the country could use the word ‘Allah’ and three other Arabic words, namely ‘Baitullah’, ‘Kaaba’ and ‘solat’ in their religious publications for educational purposes.

This follows the decision of Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Nor Bee Ariffin, sitting as a High Court Judge, to allow a judicial review application submitted by Jill Ireland.

In her application, Jill Ireland among others sought a declaration that it was her constitutional right to access Christian publications in the exercise of her right to practice religion and the right to education, as provided for under Article 11 of the Federal Constitution. — Bernama