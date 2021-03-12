Fire victims to get building materials if site gazetted as village land

KOTA KINABALU: The state government will look into the need to help rebuild houses at Kampung Lok Urai in Pulau Gaya if the status of the land in the area has been gazetted as a village.

State Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister, Shahelmey Yahya said his ministry is waiting for reports from Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) to determine if the site has been gazetted.

He said if the area has been gazetted as a village, then assistance in terms of building materials will be provided to build houses.

“If however the area has not been gazetted, then assistance in the form of building materials cannot be provided,” he said when met at Sembulan Community Hall where several fire victims from Kampung Lok Urai are taking shelter after their houses were destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening.

The 8.30 pm incident on Thursday (March 11) saw 73 wooden houses at Kg Lok Urai in Pulau Gaya destroyed. No casualties were reported.

When asked about the number of victims being placed at the Sembulan Community Hall, Shahelmey said there are currently about 13 families while two other families are being placed at the Likas Community Hall in Kampung Likas.

“The government, through the Sabah Social Welfare Department have prepared tents and other necessities for the victims who will be staying in the center for three to seven days.

“We will also provide cooked food until the victims leave the evacuation center. We will also provide them with food baskets and other important items for them to survive up to a week,” he said.