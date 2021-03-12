Five business owners in Sibu slapped with RM1,000 compound for defying SOP

SIBU (Mar 12): Five business premise owners were slapped with a RM1,000 compound each for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) here.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Stanley, the compounds were issued after the Covid-19 SOP compliance monitoring team led by ASP Kushairi Bujang conducted their operation from 11am to 3pm yesterday along Jalan Pelawan Bus Terminal, Jalan Pedada and Delta Mall.

“During the inspection, the five business premises were caught for not fully complying with the SOP by providing the MySejahtera check-in, thermometers, customer registration logbook and hand sanitiser liquid at the counters of their shops,” he said in a media statement today.

He said all the individuals, aged between 25 to 49 years old, had the offences explained to them and were issued the compounds under Regulation 17 (1) of the Control of Infectious Diseases (No.4) Regulations 2021.

He said the operation was joined by 24 personnel from nine different government departments and agencies.