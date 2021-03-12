Four fishermen rescued after clinging for their lives for four hours 3.5 nautical miles from Tanjung Po

KUCHING (Mar 12): Four local fishermen were rescued by a passing sampan after spending four hours clinging for their lives on a piece of driftwood some 3.5 nautical miles from Tanjung Po yesterday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak in a statement today said the victims had departed a fishing jetty at Kampung Beladin, Betong around 4am.

“According to the victims, their Class B fishing vessel was almost immediately destroyed by strong waves which suddenly occurred around 8am while at the open sea,” said MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral (Maritime) Zin Azman Md Yunus.

He added that the victims who were caught by surprise did not have the time to wear their life jackets as they abandoned their sinking vessel.

The victims aged between 26 and 56 years old were then brought to the MMEA maritime complex in Muara Tebas by the sampan owner where they were given first aid treatment and some food before being referred to the Bako health clinic.

“All four victims were given an outpatient treatment as none of them had sustained serious injuries during their ordeal at sea,” said Zin Azman.

Meanwhile, MMEA Malaysia is urging the maritime community to practise safety first by cancelling any plans during unfavourable weather conditions.

The maritime community are also reminded to always wear their safety jackets while at sea.

Any emergencies at sea can be made by calling the emergency helpline at 999 or calling MMEA Sarawak at 082-432544.