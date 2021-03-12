History textbook issue: Senate Caucus will call several parties

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara Caucus on People’s Wellbeing will call several parties for clarification on the issue of the content of the Form Four history textbook which is alleged to have manipulated facts.

Its chairman Senator Datuk Razali Idris, said among those to be called were the Education Ministry, two former education ministers and Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki who had raised the issue as well as several experts in Malaysian history.

He said the matter was decided in a virtual meeting with caucus committee members last week and an official letter would be issued to the Education Ministry first to attend the caucus meeting hearing session soon.

“Such a matter is very serious because this polemic will definitely affect students, teachers, school management and the Parent-Teacher Association as well as the national education system as a whole.

“Matters involving education, including historical facts, need to be seen scientifically and intellectually, true and accurate facts, but not from the point of view of political games alone,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Previously, the Education Ministry had been urged to withdraw Form Four history textbook as it had allegedly glorified communists. — Bernama