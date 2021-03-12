Liu: PSB concerned with doing what’s right for people

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) recognises and accepts that ‘no one size fits all’ and will strive to employ and deploy the solutions and resources best-suited for each particular area under its jurisdiction, said its publicity secretary Liu Thian Leong.

He said it was with this in mind that the party set up its Southern Urban Taskforce, helmed by presidential council member Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, to present itself as the viable alternative to replace Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as the government in the coming state election, while working with like-minded Sarawakians to effect change in an equitable way that would benefit all communities.

“What makes this Southern Urban Taskforce different is the leadership – it is helmed by YB See Chee How who has proven to be a consistent and results-oriented ‘people’s leader’.

“PSB believes that good leaders make the difference,” he said in the statement yesterday, in response to an earlier statement by Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing who questioned and criticised the setting-up of the task force.

Liu said PSB believes that See would do a good job in helming the task force based on his proven leadership and track record.

He added that the party would not engage in a debate on the matter with Tiong or GPS, but would let time and the people be the judge.

“PSB is more concerned with doing what is right and will strive to do the right things right for the people of Sarawak,” he said.

According to Liu, PSB is focusing on serving the people to the best of its ability as the party’s priority is to bring change to Sarawak and her people.

“There is a saying that a good horse will not look back at old grass, and neither will PSB put the cart before the horse as we believe that no leader plans to fail, but only fails to plan.

“We will not go into details the mistakes made by GPS/BN over the past 57 years, but rather we strongly believe that the setting-up of this Southern Urban Taskforce is an excellent platform to engage all stakeholders with a oneness in purpose for the betterment of society as a whole, especially in the affected areas.

“It will be a platform which covers the framework to reflect the aspirations of all Sarawakians in the southern urban areas to engage with PSB to effect change by involving professionals and like-minded public on issues largely neglected by the GPS/BN government over the past 57 years – among others, education, socio-economic matters, traffic and housing congestion, including flash floods which are frequent occurrences after heavy rainfall,” he said.

He also reminded Tiong that “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome is just senseless”.

In the same context, Liu said having the same government for 57 years and doing the same things over and over again and expecting a different outcome for Sarawak was also “pure insanity”.

“The only constant in life is change. Those who say it cannot be done or changed should not stop those from trying to do or change things.

“Last but not least, YB Tiong King Sing, please don’t try to hatch the chicken by bashing the egg,” he said.