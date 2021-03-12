Locals told not to conspire with illegal loggers to extract timber

KANOWIT: The state Forest Department is calling on the local people, especially those living along the Rajang River, not to conspire with illegal loggers to extract timber from the area.

Its director Datu Hamden Mohammad said severe punishment would be imposed on individuals or companies found to be involved in such activities.

He said this following the seizure of 312 logs of various sizes and species with an estimated royalty of RM25,000 during a joint operation conducted by their department and General Operations Force (GOF) at Nanga Semaram (tributary of Rajang River) near here on Wednesday.

“In the 8pm operation, the logs which were tied together to make rafts and drifted downstream by illegal loggers on the Rajang River were found without any Forest Department stamps.

“The smuggling activities are carried out by illegal loggers with assistance from the local community, who would bring and escort the (timber) rafts downstream in small boats,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Hamden attributed the success of the seizure to intelligence and continuous surveillance by the department at the Nanga Semaram area.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 96(1) of the Forests Ordinance 2015 (Chapter 71), which provides for a minimum fine of RM25,000 and maximum RM150,000 or a jail term not exceeding five years or both on conviction.

“Repeated offenders can be fined not less than RM150,000 or maximum RM500,000 or a jail sentence not exceeding 10 years or both.