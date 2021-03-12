Meat cartel: MAQIS can now access port system for inspections

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS) now have access to the port system to conduct detailed inspections on any refrigerated container.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said MAQIS has improved its physical and document-based inspects at entry points in the country by ensuring each meat consignment imported is inspected in detail and comprehensively.

He said this was in response to issues similar to the meat cartel issue.

“MAQIS personnel in the field are also ordered to inspect every container or consignment although it will take a longer period and cause a long queue at inspection points, especially for the entry of meat or chicken.

“These inspections need to continue as they involve the halal issue, which is sensitive to Muslims and it must not be compromised at all,” he told Bernama as part of his ministry’s achievements in conjunction with the first-year anniversary of Malaysia Prihatin.

At the same time, MAQIS was also responsible to ensure that commercial goods imported into Malaysia were free of disease and pollutants and safe to be eaten by conducting periodic sampling at entry points, he added. — Bernama