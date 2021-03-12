Mukah district changes to orange zone while Telang Usan, Tanjung Manis turn yellow

KUCHING (Mar 12): Mukah district turned orange zone today after recording 22 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 infection, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Telang Usan and Tanjung Manis districts turned to yellow zones after two and four new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 infection were detected respectively.

“Serian, Bau, Subis, Julau, Selangau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu remain as Covid-19 red zones with 2,586 local transmissions recorded in the past 14 days,” said Uggah at the daily Covid-19 update press conference today.

Song, Sarikei and Dalat remain as orange zones with 77 accumulative cases while Sri Aman, Kanowit, Samarahan, Belaga, Lundu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Marudi, Mukah, Pusa, Asajaya, Beluru, Saratok and Sebauh remain as yellow zones with 109 total local transmission cases recorded in the past 14 days.

The other nine districts remain as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 20 compounds, of which 10 were in Miri, five in Sibu, three in Kuching and two in Padawan for defying the standard operating procedures (SOPs).