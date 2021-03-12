PKR Sarawak welcomes court ruling, calls it breath of fresh air

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak welcomes Wednesday’s High Court ruling that allows Christians in the country to use the word ‘Allah’ in their religious publications for educational purposes, said its secretary Joshua Jabeng.

Calling the decision a “breath of fresh air”, he said the ruling upholds the Federal Constitution which guarantees freedom of religion.

“Keadilan Sarawak very much welcomes the Kuala Lumpur High Court decision on the issue of the government disallowing and prohibiting the use of the word ‘Allah’ by non-Muslims.

“History has taught us that religion, when mixed with politics, can become very destructive and must be avoided. Great countries have become what they are because they have learned that diversity is not disaster,” he said.

Joshua said Malaysians must co-exist in peace despite having different religious convictions, and prevent political extremists from tearing the country apart.

“Every peace-loving Malaysian must reject extremist politics. Let us unite and talk about economic recovery after Covid-19, and together we will prosper,” he said, adding that faith is a personal matter that should never be politicised.