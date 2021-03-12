RISE 2021 Forum to ignite, inspire young women leaders

KUCHING (Mar 12): The RISE 2021 Forum which will be held virtually tomorrow (Mar 13) from 9am to 5pm, aims to ignite, inspire and invigorate the minds of young women leaders all over the world to rise to their fullest potential, step into leadership roles, and be the change they wish to see.

Organised by two non-government organisations, Girls For Girls International and MyProdigy Global, the forum will feature 36 prominent speakers from Malaysia and around the globe, like the United States, Indonesia and Uganda.

The speakers will cover topics relevant to today’s aspiring leaders under three topic buckets, which are Tough Conversations (10am-12pm), Growth Tools (12.15pm-2.15pm) and Walking The Talk (2.30pm-4.30pm).

“The RISE Team believes in the voices of young women, their hopes, their aspirations, and their power to change the world,” said a statement from the organisers today.

The keynote speech will be presented by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, titled “Women, The Key To A Brighter Future”.

A special message will be delivered by Johor Chief Minister Datuk Hasni Mohammad, on “Gender Equality: From Advocacy to Reality”. At the end of the conference, the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, will deliver a speech on “Women and Girls at the Center of Rebuilding Country Economies In A Post – Covid-19 Era”.

‘Tough Conversations’ will cover Sustainable Mental Health in Leadership by Green Ribbon Group president Tengku Puteri Iman, Former World No 1 Squash Player Datuk Nicol Ann David, and Imperial College London Clinical Research Fellow and Specialist Trainee Surgeon Dr Amalina Che Bakri.

During the Action-Oriented Leadership session, French National Assembly member Brune Poirson; Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Nancy Shukri, and TMC Life Sciences Bhd Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Nadiah Wan will share tools, tips and tricks for young leaders as this new age demand new leadership skills.

Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Professor Muhammad Yunus will speak on the importance of women-focused policies and how that benefits every nation for the ‘Womenonomics: Why It Makes Sense for Countries’ session.

For more information, visit www.risemalaysia.com.