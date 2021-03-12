Sabah single mothers need more support

KOTA KINABALU: Emphasis should be given on efforts to provide more support for single mothers in the state, said nominated assemblywoman Datuk Amisah Yassin.

Amisah said many single mothers in Sabah are still struggling to sustain their families alone, without the help of a husband.

She said there is a need to enhance the government’s efforts on providing assistance for single mothers, especially for those who have a lot of children, with no proper place to live.

“Many of the single mothers out there are in need of a place to live…just imagine the hardship they have to go through as single mothers.

“This is not an easy feat for a woman to accomplish,” said Amisah after chairing the Sabah Bersatu Srikandi’s Women Development and NGO Relations Bureau meeting.

She further opined that the same emphasis should be given on providing assistance for senior citizens in the state.

Amisah opined that there is a need for the establishment of a care home for these senior citizens – to ease the burden of the children who may be too busy with their work.