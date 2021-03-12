Security guard accidentally fires shotgun at bank

KOTA KINABALU: A security guard accidentally fired his shotgun at a bank, sparking panic among staff early this morning (March 12).

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said however no one was hurt in the 7.55 am incident.

“Based on investigation, the security guard accidentally fired a shot from his shotgun towards the floor inside the bank.

“Thankfully no one was injured,” he said when contacted today.

Habibi said a police report was lodged by the bank management shortly after the incident.

Habibi said based on investigation, the security guard in question has a valid license to carry a weapon and is employed by a local security company.

“Police have recorded statements from the security guard and will investigate the case under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960,” he said.