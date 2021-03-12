Shafie, reps visit Pulau Gaya fire victims

KOTA KINABALU: Former chief minister cum Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal led a team of elected representatives from the party and PKR to visit the fire victims at Kampung Lok Urai in Pulau Gaya on Friday.

Eighty-five houses were said to be destroyed in the fire which broke out on Thursday night.

Shafie and other visitors met with some of the homeless families housed temporarily at the surau while other victims are putting up with relatives or friends in the village.

Former deputy chief minister Datuk Christina Liew, who is also Api Api assemblywoman, was accompanied in the visit by former Api Api Community Development Leader, Grace Lee.

Also present were former deputy home minister cum MP for Sepanggar, Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman, MP for Putatan Awang Husaini Sahari, Tanjung Aru assemblyman Datuk Junz Wong and Petagas assemblyman Awang Ahmad Sah Sahari.

Based on media reports, close to 400 villagers are believed to have been affected.

The fire was believed to have started at 8.18 pm, and was brought under control by firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Department by 10.20 pm.