STU to hold talk on vaccination tomorrow

SIBU: Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) Sibu Division is holding a talk ‘Covid-19 The Way Ahead” on its Facebook page for members tomorrow 8-9.30pm.

According to STU Sibu Division chairman Yong Sie Hing, the initiative is to better inform members on the vaccine will be deliberated by consultant surgeon Dr Clement Chen.

“As we all know, the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme has started in February. However, many unclear about the vaccine,” he said in a press release yesterday.

He hoped that STU members will have better understanding of the vaccine after the talk.

He urged STU members to help disseminate the information so that more members will benefit from the talk.