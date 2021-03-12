Use home advantage against PJ City, Rhinos urged

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC should take advantage against their opponent while playing at home in the Super League, said Sabah Football Association (Safa) acting president Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Following Sabah FC’s 0-2 defeat against Kedah Darul Aman FC in Alor Setar on Tuesday, Bung Moktar has urged Sabah FC players to take full advantage to collect three points in their next home game.

“We need to rise up and take full advantage when playing on home ground,” he said after receiving Sabah FC’s jersey from team manager Ahmad Marzuki Nasir on Friday.

The Sabah Deputy Chief Minister have also reminded the players to forget about their recent defeat but to look forward for their next home game.

“Put aside the defeat, fix our mistake and try but improve on your next game. Playing at home is an advantage to us,” he said.

Sabah FC currently collected one point as a result to a 1-1 draw against Melaka FC after two matches.

They will next face PJ City at the Likas Stadium on Saturday (Mar 13).

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar is calling on Sabah FC fans to help the team by buying its original jerseys and merchandise as a sign of support.

He added that every purchase of jersey and merchandise could generate income for the club to help strengthen its financial position.

“Buy originals, not fakes, help us (Sabah FC) by buying our original jerseys and merchandise. Help the team to achieve success,” he said.

The home and away Sabah FC jersey costs RM109 each and can be bought, together with other merchandise of the team, online, via: https://sabahfc.onpay.my/