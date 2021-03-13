2 more deaths from rabies in Sarawak brings death toll to 31

KUCHING (March 13): The rabies death toll in the state climbed to 31 after two persons succumbed to the virus today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah Saturday.

“These two are the first positive cases of rabies involving humans in Malaysia for the year 2021.

“The total accumulative number of rabies cases in Sarawak since the rabies outbreak was declared in the state on July 1, 2017, now stands at 33 cases with 31 deaths,” he said in a statement.

On the first death, Dr Noor Hisham said it was a 52-year-old Malaysian man, who denied having a history of being bitten or scratched by dogs or other mammals.

However, it was found that he once caught and killed a pet dog in the area of ​​his factory worker’s house on Oct 17, 2020 after the dog bit two workers there, but the carcass of the dog was not handed over to the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department (DVS) for further investigation.

“On Jan 31, he was treated and admitted to a ward at Sibu Hospital for chest pain, numbness in his right hand, vomiting and shortness of breath. His health condition deteriorated to the point of requiring respiratory assistance on Feb 5.

“The case passed away on Feb 8 with the cause of death being rabies infection. The deceased’s diagnosis was confirmed positive for rabies through laboratory tests conducted by Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) on Feb 6,” he said.

He added that the two workers who were bitten by the dog have received initial treatment and are still under further monitoring by the health authorities.

As for the second case, Dr Noor Hisham said it was a 54-year-old Malaysian, who was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital (HUS) with symptoms of weakness in the legs, pain throughout the body, fever, nausea and loss of appetite.

“The health condition of the case deteriorated to the point of needing a respirator on March 7. Based on the history given, the case was once bitten by his pet dog on Dec 26 last year on the right chest while handling the dog. On the same day, this dog was taken by the local authority to be put to sleep but no samples for rabies test were taken. The victim also never sought treatment after being bitten by the pet dog.

“The result of Rabies PCR test on saliva sample, conducted at Unimas, on March 7 was positive. The deceased passed away at SGH on March 7 with the cause of death being rabies infection,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham advised Sarawakians to always take preventive measures when handling dogs and other animals.

Those who are bitten by a dog or other animal must wash the bitten body parts with running water and soap for at least 15 minutes to remove the saliva, he said.

“Ensure your pet dogs have received anti-rabies vaccination every year from the nearest animal clinic and avoid having your pets mixing together with other dogs or wild animals.

“If a pet dog or cat is found to have a sudden change in behavior, including becoming more aggressive, seek immediate treatment at a veterinary clinic and report to the nearest Veterinary Services Department. Also make a report to the local authority if there are stray dogs roaming in your area of ​​residence,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the cooperation of all Sarawakians is very much needed, by fully complying with all the advice from the government and the authorities to ensure that the problem of rabies in the state can be controlled. Do not let pets roam or dispose of them in public areas.

He also said the ministry and State Health Department will continue to monitor the rabies situation in Sarawak.

He added they will share the latest related information to DVS Sarawak and DVS Malaysia to ensure that rabies prevention and control measures are implemented promptly and comprehensively.