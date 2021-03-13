330 individuals fined RM10,000 each for flouting SOP — IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: A total 330 individuals have been issued compound notices of RM10,000 each to date for flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) nationwide, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

“Yes, 330 individuals have been issued with the compound notices for flouting the MCO SOP,” he said when contacted.

He said the decision to raise the amount of compound was not to punish offenders excessively or enable the government to collect money from the public.

He said it was aimed at individuals who repeated the same offences under the MCO SOP such as failure to wearing face mask, observe physical distancing and providing temperature scanning facility at premises.

On Thursday, Abdul Hamid said the value of compound for flouting MCO SOP was raised to RM10,000 from RM1,000 under the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 which was gazetted on March 11.

Meanwhile, an individual was served a RM10,000 compound after he failed to register himself using the MySejahtera application when entering a food outlet in Bukit Jalil, here, Thursday.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said an inspection also found the individual did not register himself in a registration book provided by the shop.

He said the action to compound the individual was made under Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021

“The compound was issued when the MCO SOP team was conducting a check at the location at 6.55 pm.

“It must be stressed that claims of the compounded individual that he had registered himself via other channel or application or the registration book provided by the shop were not true,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier, an individual who was compounded after he failed to register himself via MySejahtera, during the implementation of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), went viral on social media. — Bernama