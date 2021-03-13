50 compounds issued from Mar 11-12 against SOP violators in S’wak

KUCHING (Mar 13): The Sarawak police have issued a total of 50 compound notices against those who have flouted the Movement Control Order between March 11 and March 12.

In Kuching, a total of 28 compound notices were issued to offenders followed by Miri (10), Padawan (7) and Sibu (5), said Sarawak Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) head Supt Ismail Mahmood when contacted today.

Each of the maximum RM10,000 compound was issued under the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

“Please follow the SOPs that have been set by the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee to keep you and your family safe from the Covid-19 virus,” said Ismail.

However, despite being issued a maximum RM10,000 compound notice to offenders, it is still up to the discretion of the authorised officers, namely the District Health Officers (PKD), to determine the actual value of the compound fine.

Prior to March 11, the compound notices against an SOP offender was RM1,000.

The compound was increased to ensure the public will continuously adhere to the SOPs such as wearing a facemask in public, practising social distancing and also to register themselves at any business premises.

Those who received the compound notices have two weeks to settle the compound or make an appeal to their respective PKDs to determine the amount of payment.

“So please, do not let yourself receive the compound notice as it is an offence that can be easily avoided,” said Ismail.