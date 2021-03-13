71 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: New Covid-19 daily new cases continued with a double digit trend in Sabah on March 13 when 71 cases were recorded overnight, bringing the total cases to 53,864.

Another good news was no death being recorded today.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in a statement said the total of discharged patients yesterday were 77 while 508 patients are still under treatment, where 186 are in hospitals and 322 in PKRCs.

Total patients in ICU were 17, with five being ventilated.

No new clusters were reported.

Masidi also updated today that a total of 1,494 frontliners have received their first dose of vaccine, bringing the total number of those vaccinated to 22,464 individuals.