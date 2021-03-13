An-Nur Mosque in Sibu awarded five-star mosque status under ‘Pengimarahan Etnik’

SIBU (March 13): The iconic An-Nur Mosque, which is the hallmark of religious unity here, has been awarded the best five-star mosque under the national level category for ‘Pengimarahan Etnik’.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee said the prestigious award by Jabatan Agama Islam Malaysia has made An-Nur Mosque a fine example for the whole nation, where helping those in need was not based on religion.

“I hope other places of worship will emulate An-Nur Mosque’s initiative to bring all religions together to help the needy and also to bring people of different faiths together to strengthen our religious and racial unity,” Dr Annuar, who is also Sibu Muslim Welfare Trust Board (Lakis) chairman, said today.

“This recognition is not only timely but shows the religion tolerance is at the highest level in Sarawak.

“I am glad that An-Nur Mosque has taken the first step to build its reputation as a hallmark of religious unity and tolerance, helping those in need irrespective of their religious background.”

He went on to say that this mosque has never failed to help those beset by difficulties, such as victims affected by fires and during funerals.

He also recalled that every year, An-Nur Mosque played host to the interfaith gathering in Sibu.

“An-Nur Mosque would invite non-Muslims for the breaking of fast and to celebrate Raya Aidil Fitri together,” he said.