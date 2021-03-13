Covid-19: Triple digits as Sarawak records 222 new cases today, no deaths

KUCHING (March 13): Sarawak recorded 222 new positive Covid-19 cases and no fatalities today, bringing the cumulative total of cases to 12,273 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

“The new cases were recorded in Miri District (57), Sibu (38), Kuching (29), Bintulu (25), Betong (12), Meradong (12), Julau (10), Subis (9), Kapit (7), Song (7), Samarahan (4), Saratok (2), Serian (2), Limbang (2), Bau (1), Kanowit (1), Mukah (1), Sarikei (1), Sebauh (1) and Telang Usan (1).

The state’s death toll remains at 89.

MORE TO COME