Dr Xavier Jayakumar quits PKR, citing decision was for ‘the good of the country’

KUCHING (March 13): Kuala Langat MP Dato Dr Xavier Jayakumar has stepped down as Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) national vice president and quit the party.

In a statement today, he said his decision to quit PKR was for the “general wellbeing of this country” particularly given the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our current priority should be to support the government in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, to create jobs and to secure funds to rebuild the economy.

“It will take at least 18 months just to complete the vaccination programme and more than two years for the economy to fully recover. This needs bipartisan support to make sure the efforts of the government are fulfilled,” he said.

Dr Xavier, who is the former Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources, asserted that Malaysians wanted stability and to restart their ailing economic sectors.

Towards this end, he said they needed to work together and not against one another.

“I will continue to serve my constituency and support the government as an independent MP and I am confident that I will fulfill my election promises to the people of Kuala Langat.”

Dr Xavier, who joined PKR in 1998, admitted that he had grown “extremely frustrated” following the events that had unfolded in the past year.

“While there are parties discussing the possibility of elections, this is not necessary or viable this point in time,” he said.

Last month, Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong had quit PKR and pledged their support for the Perikatan Nasional government.