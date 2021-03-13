Fed govt urged not to appeal against ruling on ‘Allah’

KOTA KINABALU: United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) has urged the Federal Government not to appeal against the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s groundbreaking decision to allow the use of the word ‘Allah’ by non-Muslims.

In a joint statement released today, the Upko leaders opined that the unbanning of the word would partially restore the ‘original Malaysia’.

“Upko urges the Federal Government not to appeal against the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s groundbreaking decision on March 10 that declared the 1986 ban by the Federal Cabinet on non-Muslim use of Allah as unlawful and unconstitutional.

“The verdict is not an encroachment on the Muslims, as some Malayan political entrepreneurs are attempting to frame it as such. It is a restoration of the pre-1986 status quo, part of the Original Malaysia promised to Sabah and Sarawak in 1963,” said the leaders.

The statement was issued by president cum Tuaran Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau, deputy president Senator Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin, vice president cum Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick, secretary-general Nelson Anggang, youth chief Felix J Saang, women’s chief Datin Juliana Jani, Young Generation Movement chief Maxolvin Santore and Council of Elders chairman Tan Sri Wences Anggang.

The Upko leaders had also called on all parties to come together to seize the golden opportunity given by the High Court’s decision to close an ‘ugly chapter’ in the playbook of identity politics in Malaysia.

They said that the polemic has hurt for decades so many Bornean and Orang Asli Christians, and their Muslim families and friends who share the pain.

“Upko appeals to all Muslim-led parties, Bersatu, Umno, PAS, PKR, Amanah, PBB, Warisan and Pejuang to explain to their base that the High Court’s decision is not an encroachment on or threat to Muslims. It is particularly important for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to show leadership,” they stressed.

The Upko leaders said that they welcomed PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s reconciliatory statement that there is no prohibition but only limits to non-Muslims in using the term ‘Allah’.

They went on to urge all the 56 MPs from Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, along with their parties, to unite and defend the partial restoration of the Original Malaysia.

“More than any others, Borneoans must use our political clout to make sure the High Court’s decision is not reversed,” they said.

Furthermore, Upko is of the opinion that the unbanning of the word ‘Allah’ reaffirms the notion that Bahasa Malaysia is the national language for the country.

“(There is) no ‘Allah’ ban in the Arab and Indonesian languages because they are the national language, not a Muslim-exclusive religious language, for all citizens in the Arab countries and Indonesia.

“Christians and other non-Muslims don’t have to switch to another language when they pray,” they said.