Gaya Island fire victims receive food baskets

KOTA KINABALU: Community Development and People’s Wellbeing minister Shahelmey Yahya presented the victims of the recent Gaya Island fire with food baskets at the island here today.

Shahelmey said some of the Gaya Island residents involved in the fire had been moved to the Temporary Evacuation Centre at Dewan Masyarakat Sembulan and Dewan Serbaguna in Kampung Likas.

“But some residents did not want to move to the Temporary Evacuation Centres. So, this afternoon, we came to see their condition and bring them food baskets for sustenance so they can survive for the period of a few days after the [fire]incident,” he said adding 100 food baskets have been provided for the Gaya Island fire victims.

“At the Temporary Evacuation Centre, we provide cooked food besides shelter for a period of three or seven days.

“So far, we have around 75 families here. But the process of review or registration is still underway by the authorities,” he told the press when met during his visit to Gaya Island here today.

When it comes to fire safety plans, Shahelmey said the matter will be discussed with the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) and the Local Government and Housing Ministry.