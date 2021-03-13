GOF arrest seven individuals for alleged possession of contraband cigarettes

SIBU (Mar 13): The Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF) arrested seven individuals, including three Indonesian nationals, on suspicion of possessing contraband cigarettes worth RM4.2 million, including a vehicle.

Its commander SAC Mancha Ata said that the suspects, aged between 17 to 53 years old, were arrested during a raid at a house at Jalan Upper Lanang at about 11.45am yesterday morning.

“As a result of the inspection, they were found in possession of 520 boxes of white cigarettes with an estimated 5,200,000 sticks and 10 boxes of kretek cigarettes with an estimated 160,000 sticks believed to have evaded payment of customs duties,” he said in a media statement today.

He said the they will be investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and the suspects had been referred to the police for further action.

The case has been referred to the police for further action.

He also mentioned that Sarawak GOF had seized RM9.2 million worth of cigarettes and had arrested 19 individuals (14 locals and five Indonesians) from 12 cases during the Ops Contraband/Ops Libas from Jan 1 to March 11,2021.