‘Greener green’: KGS joins tree-planting initiative

KUCHING: Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration & Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh has assured full support to Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) in its tree-planting programme to make it a greener place in Kuching.

Len Talif said the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and the National Resources & Environment Board (NREB) would contribute to the project by providing tree seedlings.

“When I was in the Forestry Department, every time when I receive foreign visitors in my office, I take pride in telling them that within one and half hour’s drive from Kuching City centre, they will come across almost eight to nine nature reserves.

“I take pride and feel honoured to be involved in this programme and I thank KGS for giving me the honour to launch this programme today.

“It is also in line with the campaign by federal Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources to plant 20 million trees a year from 2021 to 2025 under the 12th Malaysia Plan in the country,” said Len Talif, who has been a KGS member for more than 30 years.

Len Talif, accompanied by KGS deputy president Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, KGS committee members and invited guests, planted a few “alstonia angustiloba” trees at Santubong Hole 9.

Morshidi said KGS was proud to be able to contribute to the tree-planting programme in the country.

“With support from the ministry, SFC and NREB, we are looking to plant 200 to 300 more trees over the years,” he said, adding that Kuching is much greener compared to other cities in the country or even the world.

Also present were SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton, NREB’s Controller of Environment Quality Sarawak Justine Jok Jau Emang, Kuching City North Commission Datuk Bandar Datuk Junaidi Reduan, KGS vice president Datuk Mazlan Mohamad Salleh and KGS club captain Henry Chuo Kuong Hang.

