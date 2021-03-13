Joachim backs keeping POIC port independent

LAHAD DATU: The port at POIC Lahad Datu here is best left as an independent entity as it envisages wider role in the development of eastern Sabah, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

Joachim, who expressed support, stressed that the reputable port is the result of some 15 years of development of the 4,400-acre industrial park.

POIC Lahad Datu is a project of state-owned POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd, and has been in operation since 2005.

“I have been assured of POIC Sabah’s capacity and ability in handling the port and its envisaged growth in the context of Bimp-Eaga, RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) and the Lombok-Makassar shipping route,” Joachim said during a working visit to POIC Lahad Datu today.

“I support the POIC port going forward,” said Joachim who is also Minister of Industrial Development.

He said that POIC’s port, which includes terminals for container, dry bulk and liquid cargo, is an important asset to POIC Sabah and the state of Sabah as it is a crucial piece of the infrastructure puzzle for major projects that are being considered to speed up development in the east coast of Sabah.

These projects included the recently mooted idea to turn POIC Lahad Datu into an expansive free trade zone, improving Lahad Datu’s connectivity with a new international airport integrated with a ferry terminal, and Lahad Datu as the eastern hub of Malaysia’s Smart City vision.

Joachim was accompanied in his visit by top officials of his ministry and the Department of Industrial Development and Research. He chaired a meeting with these officials and top management of POIC Sabah after being briefed on the company’s operations by Chief Executive Officer Gwendolen Vu and Port Operations manager Chee Sai Kee.

The minister will meet with top district and local authority where delivery of services is expected to dominate the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Joachim called for cooperation between all government departments and agencies in ensuring that essential and public amenities are well maintained, not only to ensure that rate-payers and the investor community are well served, but also ensuring positive impression on government services and facilities.

In his opening remarks earlier, POIC Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee said POIC Sabah has acknowledged a national audit authority’s assessment of a need to relook at its direction.

He called for wider engagement with Lahad Datu’s local authorities, business community and the population in general to encourage wider, meaningful stakeholder participation in POIC Sabah’s development.

Joachim and his entourage of officials arrived by road on Friday evening. Their itinerary includes a visit to the Genting-Musim Mas integrated plant. This is reputed to be the single largest investment in POIC Lahad Datu and combines a palm oil refinery, biodiesel and biochemical facilities.