Kingfisher flyover to be completed by Dec – Bung

KOTA KINABALU: The construction of the flyover at the Kingfisher intersection is expected to be completed by this December, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung, who is also State Works Minister, disclosed that the project will be completed on time despite a slight delay.

“I was informed that this project is progressing well. However, the project is nine per cent behind schedule,” he told reporters after visiting the site on Saturday.

He said many road users have complained about the traffic jam under the flyover.

“They (the public) complained that this project has still not been completed even after five years.

“That is why I came here today to inspect the situation,” he said.

Bung explained that the traffic jam in the area is caused by the road refurbishment work, which is expected to take seven or ten days.

Therefore, he urged the public to remain patient.

“This flyover will be more ‘modern’ compared to the older ones. It will connect various roads in Kota Kinabalu and it would reduce traffic jam,” said Bung.

In 2017, the Federal Government announced that a total of four flyovers would be built in Sepanggar to help ease the traffic congestion in the area.

The flyovers would be in Indah Permai, UMS junction, Kampung Rampayan intersection and Kingfisher intersection.

Bung said the total cost of the project is RM359 million.

Separately, on the water supply issue in Universiti Apartment 1 (UA1), Bung said this happened because the existing water infrastructure cannot cope with rising demand.

In this regard, he advised consumers to save water amid supply cuts in Sepanggar and other affected areas as works are underway to upgrade water supply infrastructure in Kota Kinabalu.