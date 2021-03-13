Limbang now a yellow zone after 2 local Covid-19 transmissions detected

KUCHING (March 13): Limbang district turned yellow one today with two new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Dalat is now a yellow zone from an orange zone with 17 locally transmitted cases, while Selangau district is now a yellow zone from a red zone with 19 locally transmitted cases reported in the past 14 days.

“Bau district reverted to an orange zone from a red zone with 40 locally transmitted cases,” said SDMC.

Serian, Subis, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu remain as Covid-19 red zones with 2,503 local transmissions recorded in the past 14 days.

Mukah, Song and Sarikei remain as orange zones with 85 accumulative cases while Telang Usan, Tanjung Manis, Sri Aman, Kanowit, Samarahan, Belaga, Lundu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Marudi, Mukah, Pusa, Asajaya, Beluru, Saratok and Sebauh remain as yellow zones with 97 total local transmission cases recorded in the past 14 days.

The other eight districts remain as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 30 compounds, of which 25 were in Kuching and five in Padawan for defying the standard operating procedures (SOPs).