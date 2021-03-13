Magistrate’s Court dismisses remand application against two men for allegedly smuggling cigarattes

KUCHING (Mar 13): The Magistrate’s Court here today dismissed the remand application against four male suspects who were arrested after more than 2.7 million sticks of cigarettes were found inside a residential unit in Batu Kawa.

It is believed that the cigarettes totalling to 15,920 cartons were smuggled into the country and was intended for the local market.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar dismissed the application due to the lack of nexus and the wrong provision of the law was applied for the four-day remand application.

The suspects aged 26 and 53 years-old were arrested under Section 135(1)(d) Customs Act 1967 during a raid by the General Operations Force around 1.45pm yesterday (March 12).

The raiding team found the alleged smuggled cigarettes of different brands that were kept at the unit’s living room.

All the seized items and the suspects were handed over to the Padawan District Police Headquarters for investigation.

The remand application was made for police to complete their investigations.

Police are also in the midst of tracking down the suspect’s distributor and transporter of smuggled cigarettes.

The suspects were represented by their lawyers Shankar Ram and Dato Bong Ah Loi.