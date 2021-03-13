MCC checks on roads needing repairs, not wait for complaint

MIRI: Miri City Council (MCC) is taking a proactive role in fixing potholes and other road damages in its areas of jurisdiction.

When inspecting roads in Krokop here Thursday, mayor Adam Yii said they had been using a different approach on road repairs and maintenance since last year.

“The policy will see our officers constantly on the ground surveying, identifying and repairing roads. We started with Krokop which has industrial, commercial and residential areas, recognised as one of the busiest areas in Miri.

“The repair works include resurfacing uneven roads, and fixing potholes and cracks.

“Instead of waiting for public complaint, the MCC will constantly check roads needing repairs and maintenance, to prevent them from worsening,” said Yii.

He added that 58 areas needing repair had been identified in Krokop, which would take about 10 days to complete.

“The contractor is a very responsible person, and we anticipate that the repair works will be done in a timely manner and with proper quality,” said Yii.

Yii also inspected the progress of renovation works at the Unity Food Market in Jalan Brooke.

The works began on Feb 27 and would be completed by March 27.

They include rewiring the electricity supply, repainting the premises, fixing the leaking roof and building the drains.