No new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak, total remains at 28

KUCHING (Mar 13): No new Covid-19 clusters were detected in the state today, and the total number of active clusters remains unchanged at 28, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Of the 28 clusters, five recorded new positive cases.

“At the top of the list was the Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching with 20 cases, bringing the total to 298 cases. A total of 1,550 individuals have been screened and 1,096 tested negative for the virus, while another 156 are still awaiting laboratory results,” said SDMC.

Next on the list was Sena Cluster in Miri with nine cases, bringing the total to 70 cases. A total of 190 individuals have been screened and 107 negative for the virus, while another 13 are still awaiting laboratory results.

The Pasai Cluster in Sibu had six new cases today, bringing the total to 2,679 cases. A total of 42,050 individuals have been screened with 39,345 tested negative and 26 awaiting results.

The Bukit Tunggal Cluster in Julau recorded three new positive cases, bringing the total to 46. A total of 153 individuals have been screened with 107 of them tested negative, and none awaiting laboratory results.

The Sungai Bakong Cluster in Meradong recorded one new positive case, bringing the total to 194. A total of 1,553 individuals have been screened with 1,321 of them tested negative, and 18 awaiting laboratory results.

There were no new cases reported for the Tangap Sub-Cluster in Subis.

The remaining active clusters are the Jalan Main Bazaar Cluster in Sri Aman, Buluh Pasi Cluster in Meradong, Kiba Cluster in Sibu, Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong, Gelong Cluster in Kapit, Jalan Melor Cluster in Pusa, Jalan Awang Cluster in Sibu, Buloh Cluster in Selangau, Jalan Ho Pin Cluster in Samarahan, Jalan Green Cluster in Kuching, Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster in Kuching, Kejatau Cluster in Sri Aman, Jan Yong Cluster in Kapit, Geronggang Cluster in Sibu, Mas Merah Cluster in Sibu, Univista Cluster in Samarahan, Kidurong Dua Cluster in Bintulu, Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau, Seruas Cluster in Beluru, Sebangkoi Cluster in Sri Aman, Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu, Tabong Cluster in Bau and Rakut Cluster in Miri.